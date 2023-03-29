Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.13). 26,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 18,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

Tetragon Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Tetragon Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,666.67%.

About Tetragon Financial Group

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

