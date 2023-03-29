The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.