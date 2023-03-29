The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.94. The stock had a trading volume of 759,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,490. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.