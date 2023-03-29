The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

