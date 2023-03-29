Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.