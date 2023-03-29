Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,959 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.