Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 6.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Broadcom worth $372,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.71. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

