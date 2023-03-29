Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 4.2%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28). 98,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 202,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.29).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

