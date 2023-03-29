Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $7.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $8.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater Renewables (TDWRF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.