TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

