Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,154,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,433,000 after buying an additional 1,593,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 236,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,353. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

