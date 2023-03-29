Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

