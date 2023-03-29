Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 274,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.