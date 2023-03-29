Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unico American Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Unico American stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.02. Unico American has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

