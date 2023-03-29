Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 2.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $198.50. 865,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $204.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

