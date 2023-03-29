Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $67.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.95 or 0.00020920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,068,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,068,055.6076295 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93618062 USD and is up 5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 637 active market(s) with $54,035,590.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

