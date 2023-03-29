United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 3,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

