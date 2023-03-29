United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total transaction of $2,210,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,400 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,773 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.66. The company had a trading volume of 152,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

