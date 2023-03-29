Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $32.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Upstart Stock Down 1.1 %

Upstart stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $125.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $43,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,284 shares of company stock worth $982,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $5,925,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

