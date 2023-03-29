US Solar Fund Plc (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON USF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. US Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

