US Solar Fund Plc (USF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 28th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
US Solar Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON USF opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. US Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01).
US Solar Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.