V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

