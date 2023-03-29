Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLYPO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5192 per share. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

