VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.70 and last traded at $157.09. 1,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.66.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.