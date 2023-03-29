Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,868. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.