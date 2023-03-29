Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 2,832,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

