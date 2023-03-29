Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,000 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2,323.6% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,385,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,018 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 122.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter worth $5,929,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,722. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

