Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 119,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.47. 44,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

