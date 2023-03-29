Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,446,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 1,678,364 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $46.22.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS Float Adjusted index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of mortgage-backed securities. VMBS was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
