Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.7% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $79.77. 2,732,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

