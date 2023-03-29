Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,251,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

VTHR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $208.52.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

