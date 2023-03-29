Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 603,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,219. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

