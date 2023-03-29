VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the February 28th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VectivBio by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

VectivBio Stock Down 0.5 %

About VectivBio

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 8,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

