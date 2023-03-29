Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Vector Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Vector Group stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.