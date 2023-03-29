Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198451 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,576,627.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

