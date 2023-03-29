Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.87 million and approximately $14.59 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02198507 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,053,664.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

