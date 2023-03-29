Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.42 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 690,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

