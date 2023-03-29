Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.60 million.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 686,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 352,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

