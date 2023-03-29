Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, an increase of 725.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $190.25. 1,159,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,598. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.25. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

