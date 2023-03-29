Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.45. The company had a trading volume of 325,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,700. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

