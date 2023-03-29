Veriti Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. 720,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

