Veriti Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 1,560,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

