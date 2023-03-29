Veriti Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 495,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.