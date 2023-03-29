Veriti Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after buying an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 495,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
