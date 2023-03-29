Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.