Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 534 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.20. 377,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day moving average is $342.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.