Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

VIA traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 41,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,740. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.65%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is -279.23%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

