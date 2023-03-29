VIBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $115.11 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $740,923.30 and $115.11 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

