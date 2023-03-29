VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 128,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.83 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,119.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

