Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

