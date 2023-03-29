Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Vinci Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

About Vinci

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.