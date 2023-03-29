Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

VNNVF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

