Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $156.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

WKCMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

